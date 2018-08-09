Puma unveils latest collaboration with The Weeknd

The German sportswear giant called upon the Grammy-winning musician to revamp its signature XO x Suede 50 shoe as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. — Handout via AFP

NEW YORK, Aug 9 — The Weeknd has been hard at work putting his indomitable spin on Puma’s classic ‘Suede’ sneaker.

The German sportswear giant called upon the Grammy-winning musician to revamp its signature XO x Suede 50 shoe as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The result is a mid-cut boot silhouette with a military vibe underlined by plenty of straps and buckles, with three different colourways available: ‘Black/Gum’, ‘Black/White’ and ‘Glacier Grey’.

Puma has been working with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, since 2016, when it appointed the star as its newest Global Brand ambassador and creative collaborator. His first sneaker collection for the label, which was dubbed the ‘Puma Parallel’, dropped back in August 2017, alongside a collaborative fashion capsule spanning bomber jackets, boots and a kimono.

The latest collaboration is set to drop on August 11.

The move is the latest in a string of high-profile joint projects for Puma, whose growing list of celebrity partners also includes Jay-Z, Rihanna and Selena Gomez. — AFP-Relaxnews