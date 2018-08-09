New official 2019 Lynk & Co 03 images released

Lynk & Co 03 saloon — Picture courtesy of © Lynk & Co

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 — The latest photos of the Lynk & Co 03 show the Volvo sister brand is looking to make a big impression in the auto industry with its new line of electrified models.

The Lynk & Co 03, which follows on from the equally unimaginatively-named 01 and 02 SUVs, stays close to the futuristic styling of the concept we were first shown last year at the Shanghai Motor Show.

It takes the distinctive front and rear styling cues of the 01 and 02 SUVs and incorporates them into an altogether sportier saloon body shape. The extremely distinctive signature face of Lynk & Co is prevalent at the front, but the overall look is a lot more aggressively styled than anything the company has created to date.

Along the waistline of the 03 is a sharp crease and silver trim goes around the window. Some intricate LED lights adorn the rear of the car, which also features twin-exit exhausts and a prominent lip spoiler. The front is conforms to the company's recognizable signature look, which includes split-level headlights that have separate daytime running lights.

The platform the car is built upon is the Geely Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) that's been co-developed with Volvo, and is shared with the likes of the Volvo XC40 and upcoming S40 and V40 saloons and estates.

Geely's CMA platform is very flexible, so it can handle a number of different powertrains. In the 03 it will be equipped with Volvo's new 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine as an integral part of the plug-in hybrid powertrain.

A 2.0-litre version similar to the unit employed in the XC60 T8 will also be made available. Lynk & Co claims that in testing the 03 has been achieving up to 40 miles on electric-only power. An electric-only EV is also a possibility, as the platform is in the process of being developed to handle it. — AFP-Relaxnews