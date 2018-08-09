Free bus service in Melaka starting Aug 20

The free bus service will ply the Melaka Sentral-Hospital, Melaka-Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) and Melaka Sentral-Melaka Transit Market routes. — Picture courtesy of panoramamelaka.com.my

MELAKA, Aug 9 — The free bus service promised by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government in its manifesto in the 14th general election (GE14), will be launched on Aug 20 at Melaka Sentral here.

State Public Works, Transport and Public Amenities Committee chairman Mohd Sofi Abd Wahab said the free bus service, was an initiative by the new state government to improve the well-being of the people, especially the rural communities as well as to encourage the use of public transport.

The bus service would ply the Melaka Sentral-Hospital, Melaka-Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) and Melaka Sentral-Melaka Transit Market routes in the historical city.

He said three of the buses plying the routes would use natural gas for vehicles (NGV) in line with the state’s objectives of implementing green technology, adding that the bus trips would be from 8am to 6pm.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari has been scheduled to launch the free bus service, which was being managed by state-owned subsidiary Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd, he added. — Bernama