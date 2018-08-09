Ares releases details and images of Panther V-10 supercar

The 641bhp Ares Panther. — Picture courtesy of Ares Design

MODENA, Aug 9 — Though it seems like expensive supercars with staggering performance tags are mostly produced by the usual suspects of Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, and Bugatti, there are in fact hundreds of small companies producing supercars all around the world. Ares Design is one of the better-known ones, and it's just unveiled its latest custom-built model.

Ares has revealed more details of its custom-built supercar car, along with a set of images of the Panther wearing that ubiquitous black-and-white camouflage.

The Ares Panther is based on a Lamborghini Huracan, but although the underpinnings are those of a Huracan, the real inspiration for the car is actually the De Tomaso Pantera.

Though the car is under camouflage in the photos, the carbon-fibre body of the Panther bears more than a passing resemblance to the De Tomaso, especially the long front overhang, sharp nose, and those fabulous pop-up lights.

Even though the Panther retains the Lambo's engine and gearbox, Ares Design has done more than a little tweaking to it. For a start, the capacity has been increased from the usual 5.2-litres to 5.6, and it now produces 641 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque. (The standard Huracan engine produces 573 horsepower and 540 Nm of torque.)

Back view of the Ares Panther. — Picture courtesy of Ares Design

The gearbox is still the seven-speed dual-clutch unit from the Huracan, but even that has had its software revised.

Ares Design was founded in 2015 by ex-Lotus CEO Danny Bahar, and it operates out of a facility located in Modena, Italy.

Speaking of the new Panther, Bahar said: “This is a really exciting moment for us. Within just six months of announcing the Panther project we have our test car on the road and are ready to present to the world our expression of a car that I dreamt of as a kid. The Ares Panther will be the perfect blend of old school charm and charisma, underpinned with an iconic modern chassis, and clothed in full carbon.”

Creating “future classics that reflect the essence of iconic cars” is the main aim of the Ares Design team. Every Panther takes as long as 24 weeks to build.

The Panther is due to go on sale later this year with prices starting in the region of €515,000 (RM2.43 million). — AFP-Relaxnews