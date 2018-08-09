For Rafizi, winning PKR deputy presidency means changing party’s ‘feudal culture’

Rafizi said there was resentment against feudal behaviour among political leaders. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Why is Rafizi Ramli contesting PKR’s deputy presidency?

He believes that by winning, he can put a stop to what he claims is a “feudal culture” within the party that has changed it from once being a platform for street fighters and activists to a hierarchical organisation of warlords.

The deputy presidential candidate, who is running against incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the PKR election, said there was resentment against feudal behaviour among political leaders, such as the way ministers and MPs demanded ceremony and entourages.

“In order to reform and make sure the reforms stay, you have to change the feudal culture — it’s extremely counter-productive to returning independence to the public,” Rafizi told Malay Mail in an exclusive interview here.

“Our leaders from PKR are actually being judged whether you display any kind of feudalism or not — the way you behave with party members, the way you go down to the grassroots, the way you allow people to have access to you, all these, whether or not you surround yourself with a coterie of people,” he added.

He said for the past 20 years, PKR members have been observing the way party leaders changed from during the Reformasi movement in the 1990s, when they were “street fighters” and “activists”, until the party took over the Selangor government in 2008.

“We can’t be behaving the way of the people whom we used to criticise. And by that, I mean surrounding ourselves with a coterie of loyalists who become warlords, who decide on appointments, who interfere, access gets restricted as you go up, and then you spend less time going down and fighting with the grassroots people.

“More and more, if we’re not careful, I think the party members are concerned that the whole structure and culture of PKR will be transformed into a very hierarchical, pyramid type of structure where the leaders sit there. And nobody dares to tell right and wrong because they’re surrounded by loyalists who whack you,” said Rafizi.

The former Pandan MP said he has been on the ground a lot more than “most people” in the past four years.

Rafizi acknowledged that Azmin, who is economic affairs minister, ex-Selangor mentri besar and has been PKR deputy president since 2010, had the advantages of incumbency and government office, but said he believed that the core issues of the PKR election revolved around the Reformasi ideals and ensuring that the party was on track now that it was in government.

“If the party members put all those issues as core issues, then I think I have a fair chance.

“But if party members see things differently, which is they see about what role ministers can play in order to push the party agenda, what roles minister can play in order to strengthen the party, then Azmin would have an upper hand,” he said.

Rafizi said ordinary party members used to suffer during the Reformasi movement against the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad administration then, as they lost jobs and government scholarships and had to stand trial for years for joining street demonstrations.

“When we won in 2008, they see all these new people come and suddenly become exco. It’s actually quite a big issue in the party because by and large, the people who suffered on the ground and maintained the party all these years never stood for election. They were your common people who did not have that much ambition,” he said.

“They register their feelings and sentiments a lot louder with me than other people because it’s a question of access. It’s a lot easier to have access to me than other government leaders and I think it’s out of that sentiment that translates into the contest this time.”