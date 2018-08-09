RoS exemption allows me to enter PKR polls, Rafizi reveals

Rafizi had in 2011 revealed that public funds for the NFC, a government cattle-breeding project, were allegedly diverted into luxury condominiums. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Rafizi Ramli said the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has permitted him to run for office in the PKR election, even though he was sentenced to 30 months’ jail for leaking banking details in the National Feedlot Centre (NFC) corruption scandal.

“I got an exemption from RoS,” the PKR deputy presidential candidate told Malay Mail here in an exclusive interview.

“The Societies Act allows the director-general to give exemptions.”

When asked how he got the exemption, Rafizi said he applied for it and got it.

The Sessions Court convicted Rafizi last February of breaching the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia), which was repealed in 2013, for disclosing banking information of the National Feedlot Corporation’s accounts.

Rafizi entered the limelight when he revealed in 2011 that public funds for the NFC, a government cattle-breeding project, were allegedly diverted into luxury condominiums.

Section 9A(1)(b) of the Societies Act 1966 prohibits one from becoming an office bearer of a registered society if they are convicted of any offence and sentenced to a fine of not less than RM2,000 or to imprisonment of not less than one year.

Rafizi is contesting the deputy presidency against incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who has held the post since 2010.