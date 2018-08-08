Coroner inspects site of Dutch model’s death

The body of the 19-year-old model was found on the balcony of a condominium unit on the sixth floor on Dec 7 last year. — Picture via Instagram/Ivana Smit

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The coroner in the inquest into the death of Ivana Esther Robert Smit, visited the site where the Dutch model was found dead at CapSquare Residences in Dang Wangi here today.

Mahyon Talib, who arrived at 1.20pm, spent about one-and-a-half hour at the scene, accompanied by deputy public prosecutor N. Joy Jothi, and counsel Sankara Nair, who is holding a watching brief for Smit’s family.

They visited several places around the 36-storey condominium before they went to the condominium units on the sixth and 20th floor.

However, only foreign media were allowed to go up to the condominium units while local media had to wait at the lobby area.

Earlier, second witness Lance Corporal Cornelius Nandung testified that he took a total of 45 photographs at the scene.

“Among the photographs were a box of sex toys and a condom, located in a room,” he said.

Asked by Sankara whether the condom was a used one, Cornelius replied: “I am not sure”.

Third witness Suparman, who lives on the sixth floor, said he informed the condominium management upon seeing the balcony railing had collapsed.

“The staff informed me that perhaps something had fallen down,” he added.

The body of the 19-year-old model was found on the balcony of a condominium unit on the sixth floor on Dec 7 last year.

She was said to have been staying at the home of an American businessman and his Kazakh wife on the 20th floor of the building.

The inquest continues Friday. — Bernama