Argentine abortion campaigners brace for crucial vote

Demonstrators attend a protest in favour of legalising abortion outside the Congress while lawmakers debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires June 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 — Argentine lawmakers geared up today for a key vote on legalising abortion amid fiercely polarised campaigns for and against the bill in this traditionally Roman Catholic country.

As the Senate prepared for what was expected to be a marathon session stretching into the wee hours of Thursday, demonstrators on both sides of the issue rallied outside Congress: pro-choice people wearing green scarves and anti-abortion ones donning baby blue. A partition was set up to keep them separated.

Scores of buses have brought people into Buenos Aires from other parts of Argentina, city hall said.

The bill was passed by Congress’s lower house in June by the narrowest of margins.

In the Senate it is widely expected to fall short of the votes needed to pass, with 37 of the 72 senators said to be ready to say no despite a massive social campaign to have it adopted.

If the bill does fail, lawmakers must wait a year to resubmit the legislation.

Despite projections and strong opposition from the highly influential Catholic Church in the homeland of Pope Francis, campaigners are not giving up hope.

“We’re doing everything so that the initiative passes. We have faith in the street movement,” leading campaigner Julia Martino told AFP.

“We believe many senators will show their support when the vote happens.”

Currently, abortion is allowed in Argentina in only three cases, similar to most of Latin America: rape, a threat to the mother’s life or if the fetus is disabled.

If passed, the bill would legalize abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy and see Argentina join Uruguay and Cuba as the only countries in Latin America to fully decriminalize abortion.

It’s also legal in Mexico City while only in the Central American trio of El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua does it remain totally banned.

With the tide seemingly flowing against legalization, pro-choice groups tried to amend the bill to reduce from 14 to 12 weeks the period in which it would be permitted, but that move failed.

What activists can count on, though, is huge support from citizens.

Question of rights

Other demonstrations will take place around the world in front of Argentine diplomatic missions.

“There are things that come about at the last moment, like what happened in the House of Deputies,” added Martino.

In mid-June, the lower house voted in favor by just 129 to 125 thanks in part to the nonetheless anti-abortion President Mauricio Macri’s insistence in pushing the bill through parliament.

The conservative president released a letter Wednesday welcoming the debate and saying this is all about more than legalizing abortion or not.

“As a society it presents a peaceful scenario to promote and carry out change,” the president wrote.

Lawmakers said they expected a vote well after midnight Wednesday.

Pro-choice advocates insist this is a question of social justice, public health and women’s rights.

Last month, campaigner Elsa Schvartzman told AFP the movement aimed to end “avoidable deaths of women.”

“We’re talking about the right to live in dignity, with autonomy, to be able to choose freely,” added the 67-year-old mother of three.

Senator Norma Durango from the Justice Party said she would work “until the last minute so that this becomes law,” warning that those who vote against the bill would be “responsible for continuing deaths.”

Various charities have estimated that 500,000 illegal, secret abortions are carried out every year in Argentina, resulting in around 100 deaths.

But opponents of abortion are not lacking support and planning their own demonstrations under the banner: “Let’s save both lives.”

Priests and nuns have been joined by rabbis, imams and other Christian churches to oppose the bill.

The Catholic Church even appointed a bishop, Alberto Bochatey, to handle dialogue with Congress on the issue.

Last month, Bochatey, 62, told AFP that “you cannot make a law to justify the elimination of human life,” but said the Church is against penal detention as a sanction for those carrying out illegal abortions.

Opponents, though, are angry about what they see as Church interference in what should be secular affairs.

“Only a secular state can guarantee rights,” said Schvartzman, adding that one of activists’ demands is an “effectively secular state.” — AFP