The Malaysian great pretence sucks — J. D. Lovrenciear

AUGUST 8 — What can we make out of the juxtaposing of policies in the country?

When LGBT photos are taken down because of ‘sensitivities’ while corruption rocks every layer in public sectors with integrity remaining a much to be desired standard cutting across the nation, we must know that we are on a rail road disaster of values.

When corruption is unearthed, we witness determined grapples to prop up justifications.

When the nation rocks with kleptocracy, we show no remorse let alone a determination to let pious values prevail.

We have a never ending battle against profiteering, but choose to remain not only defiant but worse still we opt to live in indifference.

Whether corporate corridors, small and medium business, or sole enterprise, there are volumes of cheating stories. These are tolerated or at the least frowned only.

But when it comes to LGBT we raise hell and fury to proclaim in the name of religion our disapproval, disgust and even hatred to this community.

What is becoming of the social architecture of Malaysia?

What is truly our precipitate religious philosophy?

What kind of progressive nation of people are we carving into the future map of an entire nation?

The ongoing issues that seem to attack LGBT with the removal of photos / portraits of two Malaysians in Penang clearly showcases how confused, undecided, and blinkered authorities and followers are.

And civil society choosing to remain silent further echoes the frightening suspicion that actually we may in all likelihood be a care~a~less society.

Yet we know that LGBT is not a curse of God. It’s not a scourge of society. It’s definitely a reality that Malaysians are unwilling to acknowledge, respect and stop playing the role of God’s gatekeepers.

Hence, after all the trumpeted proclamations that we are a progressive nation of people; after all the grandiose showcasing of skyscrapers and modernities ~ we remain buried in a canopy of the dark ages.

Indeed for as long as we do not have the courage, conviction and philosophical enlightenment to deal with the LGBT but choose to marginalise this community of citizens we have failed to meet the fundamental standards of a progressive, learned and decisive society.

Where then is our promise to make Malaysia great?

In fact how many media will even see the need to carry this letter or on the contrary demand only exclusivity will be the measuring tape of serious we Malaysians are in charting the middle path.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.