HFMD cases in Melaka up 102pc

Low said of the total number, 790 cases were reported in the Melaka Tengah district. — AFP pic

MELAKA, Aug 8 — The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Melaka has increased by 102 per cent or 897 cases to 1,773 cases from January to Aug 4 compared to the same period last year.

State Health Committee chairman Low Chee Leong said, of the total number, 790 cases were reported in the Melaka Tengah district, Alor Gajah (677 cases) and Jasin (306 cases).

“A total of 251 recorded cases occurred during the period from July 27 to Aug 4, with 125 cases in Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah (88 cases) and Jasin (38 cases).

“The case does not only show an increase in total but the number of cases occurring in each district have also increased,” he said in a statement here today.

Commenting further, he said so far the number of nurseries or kindergartens closed was 11 compared to only six nurseries or kindergartens closed last year.

He said out of that number, only one was still closed in Melaka Tengah while another 10 premises had been reopened after being ordered closed for 10 days.

Low said the order to close was for the purpose of cleaning (disinfection) and cutting the chain of infection at the premises. — Bernama