Tesla board says it will evaluate Musk proposal to go private

Elon Musk speaks at a Boring Company community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles May 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 8 — Tesla’s board of directors said today it will evaluate chief executive Elon Musk’s proposal to take the electric car maker private.

After Musk last week raised the idea as a better solution for Tesla’s long-term growth, directors met “several times” and “is taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this,” the board in a brief statement issued before the stock market opened.

Musk jolted markets yesterday by announcing the proposal on Twitter and saying he could finance the buyout at a large premium to current valuation, at a price of US$420 a share. — AFP