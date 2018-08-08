Rayzam aims to smash national record in Jakarta

Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian is gunning for a personal best at the Asian Games in Jakarta. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian is aiming to smash his own 110m hurdles national record in Jakarta in a few weeks time.

The Sabahan, Jackie Wong Siew Cheer (hammer throw) and Iskandar Alwi (pole vault) could breathe a sigh of relief as not only were they listed for the Asian Games, their trip would be funded by the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF).

“No time to waste. I'm there on a mission and this opportunity is not to be wasted,” said the 30-year-old whose national record is 13.67s.

“I'm gunning for a personal best meaning breaking the national record and my entire being is now focused on achieving this. I didn't do as well as I'd like during my stint abroad but I feel with the energy from the crowd will fuel me.

“As I've said in the past, there're many elements in hurdles and those who overcome them the best will win.

“My mind’s at ease now that MAF are funding us. If I win a medal they will be reimbursed so that's how I aim to repay them.”

Rayzam, the 110m national hurdles record holder at 13.67s needed to hit 13.66s to qualify by merit based on the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) to be in category A (fully paid by OCM). Upon appeal and much back and forth, he and his colleagues will be making their debut at the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Jackie and Iskandar were just thrilled to be in the contingent and were still digesting the news. However, they have set themselves personal goals and targets to achieve while in Jakarta.

“Since we’re in I guess there is no need to think about anything else other than how to improve,” said Jackie.

“I learn a lot from being around the best and I'm sure this time I'll pick up some good pointers as well.”

The Asian Games is from August 18 until September 2. Malaysia's medal target will be announced by the sports minister this Friday.