Afdlin Shauki apologises for social media post targeting LGBT community

Afdlin says he takes full responsibility, and apologised for the hurtful ‘joke’. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — Multi-talented funnyman Datuk Afdlin Shauki apologised today for a controversial post opposing LGBT on his public Facebook page earlier today posted by one his social media team members.

While he explained that the insensitive act was not of his making, Afdlin firmly took full responsibility for the hurtful ‘joke’, saying that the person who did it was, after all, part of his team.

Aware that the post had upset many, the actor, director, singer and comedian expressed his regret and apologised when contacted.

“I am deeply sorry and would like to apologise to those, including my friends, who have been hurt by the act,” he told Malay Mail.

“Everyone has their own choice and I accept it. This (condemning the LGBT community) is not what I believe in, and I believe it is not a topic to be made fun of either.”

The post included a picture suggestive of ostracizing the LGBT community due to their nature, with a caption that wrote: “Biar gambar berbicara. (Let the picture speak.)”

The post was taken down shortly after it was published; and Afdlin himself only found out about it later in the day when many, including his friends, expressed their disappointment over the act.

One of the critics was Malaysian-based model Asha Gill, who wrote in a tweet that such an insensitive act would come with repercussions.

She also added: “You have forgotten where you came from, how you got here and WHO helped you. What purpose did this serve @afdlinshauki