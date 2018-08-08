Syed Saddiq: Plan is to have former athletes to run sports associations

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman delivers a speech to athletes during a visit to the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil August 8 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today said he wants to see ex-athletes in national sports associations in the future.

He said it’s part of his plan to have sports run by the right people.

Since taking office on July 2, Saddiq had removed nine key political appointees with the Youth and Sports Ministry including former board members, chairman and directors of affiliated bodies.

“I want those with the heart of sports to be our sporting leaders such as ex-athletes,” said Saddiq.

“There are those who've dedicated their lives to sports and I want these people take the lead.

“They must be qualified and at the same time, I want to ensure any funds sent their way is used properly. There should no longer be a culture where the president is influenced politically and there should be no complaints about abuse of funds. They must all adhere to proper accounting practices,” he told reporters at the launch of the National Sports Council (NSC) gallery of champions at Bukit Jalil

When asked about the future of the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) and how soon he wants the associations to clean up their accounts he said:

“I was informed by the sports commissioner that sending regular accounting reports is standard practice, but some don't adhere to this rules and they only act when we are about to take action.

“My ministry is coming out with a comprehensive policy for auditing standards and we are trying our best to clean up the associations from politicians. Give us a little bit of time to get this proposal done.

“I have to tread very carefully as to not interfere too much and piss off our colleagues on the International Olympic Council (IOC) with too much government interference.”