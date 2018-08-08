Couple arrested for distributing drug-infused beverages at entertainment outlets

A 14-man Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) team from the Johor Baru South district police initiated the raid based on a tip-off. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 8 — Police yesterday arrested a couple believed to be active in distributing drug-laced beverages in entertainment outlets here.

A police source told Malay Mail that the couple, a 25-year-old Malaysian man and his 26-year-old Vietnamese girlfriend, were known within the city’s entertainment scene for supplying drug-laced beverages and also other amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS).

The couple were arrested after police raided their third-floor apartment unit at the Season Luxury Apartment in Taman Datuk Onn in Larkin at about 9pm.

The source said investigators seized boxes of popular beverages that are believed to be laced with drugs together with cash totaling RM3,000, and drug packing paraphernalia.

“In addition to that, the raiding team also found a large cache believed to be illicit drugs with hundreds of ecstasy pills, Erimin 5 psychotropic pills, packets of crystal methamphetamine, ketamine powder and also ecstasy powder in the master bedroom,” the source said.

A 14-man Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) team from the Johor Baru South district police initiated the raid based on a tip-off.

“The team has been monitoring the couple’s movement before the “green light” was given to initiate the raid in the apartment.

“We suspect that the couple are part of a bigger syndicate that distributes the drug-laced beverages such as popular branded Chinese herbal teas, health fruit juices and also isotonic drinks to main entertainment outlets in Johor Baru city,” said the source.

The couple tested positive for drug abuse during a urine test and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Drug-laced beverages, especially in entertainment outlets, have been on the rise over the past few years following its popularity and ease of consumption among party-goers.

Last week, in Kuala Lumpur, Bukit Aman NCID director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh was reported to have said that drugs laced drinks are mostly consumed by teenagers in police raids at nightclubs and wild parties nationwide.

He said such cases are on the rise since 2016 and has termed it as a new threat to the country.

It is understood that the federal NCID is in the midst of tabulating statistics on their raids nationwide to determine the type of drugs used to tamper the powdered drinks.