Ringgit ends unchanged against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among U.S. dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The ringgit closed unchanged against the US dollar today against a backdrop of improved sentiment coupled with better-than-expected economic data from China, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0740/0770 against the greenback versus 4.0740/0790 on Tuesday.

A dealer said stronger-than-expected readings on China’s exports and foreign exchange reserves boosted the yuan and most other Asian emerging currencies while better-than-expected Chinese reserves had helped to stabilise yuan sentiment, which was in turn supporting Asian currencies as well.

“Relatively strong Chinese trade data suggests that any economic slowdown from trade tensions has been modest, which further underpinned a small gain in the yuan today,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mostly lower against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9870/9897 from 2.9842/9881 on Tuesday and eased versus the Japanese yen to 3.6723/3756 from 3.6640/6692.

The local currency strengthened against the British pound to 5.2567/5614 from 5.2819/2905 but decreased vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7242/7293 from 4.7218/7284 yesterday. — Bernama