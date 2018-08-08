Minister: Cabinet decided to cancel Saudi-backed anti-terrorism centre

Mat Sabu had on Monday announced that the anti-terrorism center’s role would be absorbed into the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Mohamad Sabu said today that the decision to cancel the King Salman Centre for International Peace was not his decision, but one that was decided by the Cabinet.

Defence Minister Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, said that the Cabinet had come to a consensus on the matter.

“No (It was not the ministry’s decision). It was a Cabinet decision,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby today.

The Kota Raja MP, however, refused to comment on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s statement yesterday that the cancellation would affect Malaysia’s diplomatic ties with the Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his new role, Mat Sabu said: “I have been working non-stop since the day I was elected...I am still working.”

On Monday, Mat Sabu had announced that the anti-terrorism center’s role would be absorbed into the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security, which comes under his Ministry.

Earlier today, his predecessor Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein stressed that the centre was aimed at using the soft approach in tackling terrorism and extremism, instead of military options.

He added that the government must come up with other alternatives to replace the centre.