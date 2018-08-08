Now, Marina Mahathir wants portrait removed from Penang Merdeka exhibition

Marina said the removal of the portraits of activists Nisha Ayub and Pang Khee Teik from the exhibition was a clear case of discrimination. — Pictures courtesy of social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Standing in solidarity with two lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) activists, Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir has asked the organisers of Stripes and Strokes exhibition today to remove her portrait as well.

She said the removal of the portraits of activists Nisha Ayub and Pang Khee Teik from the exhibition was a clear case of discrimination.

“I am asking for my photos to be taken down in solidarity with Pang and Nisha,” she told news portal Free Malaysia Today.

“I am personally very sad about this. When people say they are not treating LGBT Malaysians as second-class citizens, this is exact proof that discrimination exists,” she was quoted as saying.

Penang state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus said earlier today he had ordered the portraits removed as it was not the state’s intention to encourage the open promotion of LGBT.

He stressed that this did not mean the state government does not respect the LGBT community.

The exhibition at Dewan Sri Pinang was officially opened in conjunction with George Town Festival (GTF) last Saturday.

Other personalities featured in the exhibition include DAP’s Lim Kit Siang, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, celebrity chef Chef Wan, former national athlete Jeffrey Ong and controversial lawyer Siti Kasim.