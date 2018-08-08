Perak government mulls ‘twin city’ tie-up with UK

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell (centre) shakes hands with Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu (second from right) August 8, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 8 — Perak is looking into having a twin city tie-up with the UK, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

This was one of the aspects being discussed during a visit by British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell.

Ahmad Faizal said aside from that, investment and education opportunities were also discussed during the one hour meeting that was held at his office at the State Secretariat building here today.

“UK investments in Perak had been on the decline since year 2000. We want to start anew where state executive councillor in charge of investments Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin has been tasked to attract investments from UK,” he added.

Education institutions from the UK, noted Ahmad Faizal, are also welcomed to set up branches in Perak.

Treadell, meanwhile, said it was good to be back to Ipoh where she was born and bred.

“I am here to discuss with the Chief Minister on how Britain can partner and support the state government,” she said.

Agreeing with Ahmad Faizal, Treadell said the UK would also look into youth and human capital development.

“Aside from economic agenda, we are also interested to see how Britain can help in reforms,” she said.

Treadell said she would return soon with her team to discuss further details.