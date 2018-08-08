Speaker supports PAC chairman's proposal on more open proceedings

Yesterday, Kiandee had proposed to review Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order 85 which does not allow PAC proceedings to be conducted openly. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has voiced his support for Public Accounts Committee chairman Datuk Ronald Kiandee's proposal to allow more time for PAC cases to be debated in the Lower House.

Speaking to the press at the outskirts of Parliament today, Mohamad Ariff said Kiandee's proposal is a good idea.

“Very good,” said Mohamad Ariff when asked to comment over the proposal which was made in Kiandee's first press statement as PAC chairman yesterday.

“He is the PAC chairman, we will see how it goes,” he added when asked if he would support the proposal.

When asked if he would support a more open media coverage on PAC proceedings, Mohamad Ariff said it depends on a case-to-case basis and that their priority is on transparency.

Yesterday, Kiandee had proposed to review Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order 85 which does not allow PAC proceedings to be conducted openly.

“I would also like to include representatives from the Attorney General’s Chambers, Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission, Finance Ministry, Audit Department, National Accountant Department, Economic Planning Unit and the Public Services Department,” said Kiandee in his statement yesterday.