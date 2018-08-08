The minister is supposed to be a unifying force — Sisters in Islam

AUGUST 8 — We refer to Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s order today for the removal of portraits of LGBT activists from the GTF Stripes and Strokes exhibition.

It is upsetting that the minister chooses to erase the visibility of some of the most silenced and suppressed Malaysians, especially given that the exhibition itself revolves around the Malaysian flag as a unifying factor for Malaysians of different background and walks of life.

Sisters in Islam believes that Dr Mujahid should focus on policies that will eliminate discrimination in the larger scheme of things, instead of actions that would cause further bigotry among our country’s minority communities. In light of Malaysia Baharu, the minister’s priorities should be on unity and celebration of inclusivity. This must begin with zero tolerance for all forms of discrimination and any action which further causes cracks in our country’s fabric of diversity.

*This statement is released by Majidah Hashim, Communications Manager, Sisters in Islam.

