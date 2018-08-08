Report: SmartTAG taken off shelves today in preparation for new system

The RFID system will be launched next year. — Picture via melody.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — SmartTAG devices will no longer be sold from today as Touch ‘n Go will be rolling out a new radio frequency identification (RFID) payment system on all highways beginning January next year, The Star reported.

The report today said a pilot project will be launched next month which will be opened to members of the public who are interested to try out the new system.

Findings from the pilot phase will help Touch ‘n Go adjust and amend the RFID system, before its scheduled launch next year, the report said.

The report said that in line with the new system, Touch ‘n Go would also stop selling SmartTAGs beginning today, but existing SmartTAG, Touch ‘n Go card and MyKad users can still continue to use them for toll payments.

“The RFID sticker is expected to eventually replace the current SmartTAG devices. In line with the plans to commercialise RFID, Touch ‘n Go will no longer sell SmartTAG devices at all of its authorised channels effective today,” the report read.

The Star reported that the system uses a sticker embedded with an RF chip which will be secured to the vehicle.

The sticker is reportedly unique to each vehicle and will be linked to the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, allowing users to monitor their balance with ease, and top up their toll credit via online banking or with their debit or credit cards.

Public members who would like to register themselves as pilot users of the RFID system, can register their contact details via Touch ‘n Go’s website, at touchngo.com.my.

They will be contacted with an email to register their vehicles’ information and to make appointments for RFID installations through the TNG RFID Portal’s appointment system, the report added.

The RFID Portal will be available on Sept 3.