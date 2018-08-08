Penang police rescue elderly blind woman abused by relatives

Police yesterday rescued a blind 79-year-old woman who was allegedly abused and locked out of her house daily. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Tamilar Kular

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 8 — Police rescued a blind senior citizen in Seberang Jaya yesterday evening after she was allegedly abused and locked out of the house daily by her relatives.

Central Seberang Perai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ros Nik Abdul Hamid said a neighbour noticed the 79-year-old’s plight and lodged a police report.

“The neighbour noticed she was sitting alone outside at the back portion of the house and asked her what happened,” he said.

The woman claimed that she was locked out of her house by her nephew and niece.

She also claimed that they had poured water on her until her clothes were soaked through before locking her outside.

“She claimed that they do not give her food often and only fed her as and when they feel like it,” he told reporters today.

It is learnt that she was treated this way for the past three years since living with them at their house in Seberang Jaya.

The neighbour who noticed her plight took photos and videos of her before lodging a police report yesterday.

The police arrived at the scene to find her sitting outside at the back portion of the house at about 6pm.

“She told us that she did not have any other relatives and that her nephew and niece would often hit her using a broom, shoes and plates,” Nik Ros said.

The woman was sent to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital for treatment and further observation.

The police has since arrested a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman to assist in investigations into the case.

“They have been remanded for three days until Friday,” he said.

Nik Ros said the case is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 324 of the Penal Code.