Independent auditor, software developer behind PKR's e-voting system, says polls committee

Teoh (left) said the selected auditor, who will monitor the coding and scrutinise the election process, will be announced next week. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — The e-voting system used in the upcoming PKR election will be monitored by an independent auditor, says the party’s election committee.

Its system and data chief Alvin Teoh said the selected auditor, who will monitor the coding and scrutinise the election process, will be announced sometime next week.

“We have engaged an independent auditor. We will announce when we get clearance next week,” he said.

When asked on the software developer behind the application used for the election, Teoh only said it is an independent company that has helped the party in several projects.

MORE TO COME