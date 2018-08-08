‘Let’s try not to have factions,’ PKR polls chief tells members

Datuk Rashid Din speaks to reporters at PKR’s Petaling Jaya headquarters August 8, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — There are factions within PKR but members should try to “tone it down” for the party election, its elections committee chairman said today.

“We recognise there are factions. In any community there are factions. But let’s tone it down.

“We want to choose the best candidate. This is a friendly match let’s try not to have factions,” Datuk Rashid Din told the media at a briefing session on the party elections that will run through a nine-week course beginning September.

