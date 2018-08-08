Show Najib some respect, Umno president tells Johari

Johari had today questioned Najib’s presence in Sungai Kandis prior to the August 4 by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani should accord Datuk Seri Najib Razak some respect by not attacking him publicly, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

“If our peer is now poor when he used to be rich, or he is now no longer powerful, he still needs to be respected.

“Even if you have opposing views, there are better ‘sahsiah’ (well-mannered) ways to express it,” the Umno president told reporters at Parliament lobby here today.

“Do not step on someone’s head when the person’s neck is already at a level below his waist. We would not be practicing the concept of ‘tasawwuf’ (purification of heart) then,” he added.

Earlier today, Johari had questioned Najib’s presence in Sungai Kandis prior to the August 4 by-election.

Ahmad Zahid said his checks found that Najib was personally invited by Umno’s candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam to help him during the campaign period.

“I have conducted my own checks and found that the candidate himself has arranged for Najib’s attendance.

“Of course the candidate had a good intention. In such circumstance, regardless of the difference in views, we must be at ease and keep an open mind.

“In such circumstance, if the outcome is positive or otherwise, it can become a benchmark for us to make improvements,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Umno minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said that Ahmad Zahid should advise certain leaders on whether or not their attendance at campaigns is needed.

“Certain leaders or former leaders should be advised on whether or not they should help with campaigning.

“The president should advise us on the strategy...he should give a guideline,” he told reporters here today.