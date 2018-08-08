DVS probing poisoning of stray dogs in Shah Alam

SPCA chairman Christine Chin said DVS should work closely with local councils. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has initiated investigation towards the alleged poisoning of 11 stray dogs in Elmina Garden U16, in Shah Alam.

“We received a report regarding the incident and investigations are underway.

“Our investigation will be conducted as per section 31 (1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 and offenders found guilty will face a fine of no less than RM20,000 and no more than RM 100,000 or imprisonment for no more than three years or both,” the department said today in a statement issued to the Malay Mail.

On July 25, a Facebook group called Dogs Of Denai Alam (DODA) posted a series of pictures showing five dead dogs along with an empty bowl of dog food which was supposedly used to poison the canines.

SPCA chairman Christine Chin said the department should work closely with local councils to avoid another similar incident.

“We hope DVS and the local councils will look at it in a holistic, sustainable and humane way.

“The idea is that they (dogs) are no longer strays on the streets, and getting killed by cars or poisoning. People who commit cruelty should be charged,” said Chin.

This incident is not the first dog abuse incident to take place in the country this year.

On Feb 2, two men in Kampar were each sentenced to seven days jail and fined RM7,800, in default of 12 months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court after they were found guilty of abusing a dog by dragging it behind a motorcycle.