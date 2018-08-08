MyIPO donates RM50,000 for Tabung Harapan

Saifuddin (centre) poses with the mock cheque from MyIPO. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) today contributed RM50,000 to Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM).

The mock cheque was received by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at MyIPO’s office.

Saifuddin’s deputy, Chong Chieng Jen was also present at the ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the crowd-fund has received RM 173,121,351,89 as of 3pm yesterday.

THM was set up to ease Putrajaya’s trillion ringgit debt accumulated by the previous Barisan Nasional administration.