Consumers may end up paying more than 6pc ST, Umno MP warns

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Pontian MP Datuk Ahmad Maslan cautioned Malaysians today that they may end up paying much more when dining at certain restaurants under the new Service Tax (ST) compared to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Umno lawmaker, who was debating the Sales Tax Bill tabled by the Finance Ministry, explained that some restaurants and hotels already impose a service charge between 1 and 15 per cent, adding that the Pakatan Harapan government’s 6 per cent ST will be on top of that.

“If we go to KFC we will be charged with a six per cent service tax. Now, KFC isn’t charging any taxes but after this all the other fast food franchises such as KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s will be charge a six per cent Service Tax.

“Higher end restaurants including (many) hotels will usually charge a 10 per cent service charge. Add a six per cent Service Tax, the public will have to pay 16 per cent in total, which is more than the six per cent imposed by the GST,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

He demanded the government investigate companies that implement service charges to see if they actually use the monies collected for their service staff or pocket it for their own profit.

“I have received reports that there are companies which keep the service charge meant for their service staff such as waiters and so on. The government must investigate this matter,” said Ahmad.

Finally, he also said that youths using prepaid mobile phones will also have to pay the extra six per cent tax which was GST exempted.