Time to stop neglecting Penang, rep reminds Putrajaya

Gooi said that Penang should be treated equally, and be accorded more allocations. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 8 — Penang must no longer be sidelined now that Pakatan Harapan is in power, a backbencher said today.

Gooi Hsiao Leung (PH - Bukit Tengah) told the state legislative assembly that Penang should be treated equally, and be accorded more allocations.

“Penang is a top taxpayer in the country but for so long, it was neglected and treated like Cinderella,” he said during his motion of thanks to the Penang governor’s speech.

He hoped that the state will work hard to be recognised by the federal government in the next five years.

He pointed out that the state’s free port status was removed back in 1969 which was a huge loss to the state.

“The concessionaires were also collecting millions in terms of tolls from the Penang bridges,” he said.

He said a written reply from the chief minister revealed that a total 133 projects were stalled or late due to lack of federal funding.

He attributed this to the previous uncooperative federal government while under Barisan Nasional (BN).

He hoped the state will fight hard to be given more allocations as the allocation for the state is yet to be revised.

“Only one per cent of the federal budget was given to the state government so it should be revised,” he said.

He said PH may now be in power in Putrajaya but the state still need to remind Putrajaya to pay attention to Penang.

“We have to remind them what they owe us and to treat us as an equal partner in the federation,” he said.