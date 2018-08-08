Thailand holds key rate as it keeps watch on volatile baht

The Bank of Thailand logo is pictured in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 8 — Thailand’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged near a record low as expected, and said it is closely monitoring the currency’s volatility and its impact on the economy.

Six of the seven monetary policy committee members present at the meeting voted to hold the one-day bond repurchase rate at 1.5 per cent, where it’s been since 2015, according to a statement on the Bank of Thailand’s website today. One MPC member voted for a 25 basis-point increase. All 20 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the rate would stay on hold.

“The committee viewed that the current accommodative monetary policy stance remained conducive to the continuation of economic growth and was appropriate given the inflation target,” the central bank said in a statement.

Thailand’s hefty foreign reserves and a current-account surplus have helped to shield the nation against the worst of the volatility engulfing emerging markets, giving the central bank more time to refrain from raising rates. But policy makers have started to lay the groundwork for rate hikes as inflation picks up and economic growth strengthens.

Assistant Governor Jaturong Jantarangs said today there will be less need for a loose monetary policy over time.

“The need to use an accommodative monetary policy will continue to lessen over time,” Jaturong said. “But we can’t say when is the trigger point.”

The export outlook is better than expected and the central bank hasn’t yet seen the impact from rising global trade protectionism, Jaturong said. The baht was among the worst performing Asian currencies in the past three months, dropping about 4 per cent against the dollar.

Neighbours like Indonesia and Malaysia have tightened policy this year while in the Philippines, the central bank is poised to deliver on its pledge for strong action tomorrow.

Bandid Nijathaworn, a former deputy governor at the Bank of Thailand, said real interest rates of about zero may be “too low” for an economy growing more than 4 per cent. Policy makers need to “pre-empt inflation risk” by acting sooner rather than later on rates, he said in an interview yesterday.

Inflation in Thailand is slowly rebounding and has returned to the central bank’s target range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent since April. Economic growth was at a five-year high of 4.8 per cent in the first quarter. — Bloomberg