Bursa breaches 1,800 at mid-afternoon

The market uptrend continues for Bursa Malaysia to break the 1,800 mark at mid-afternoon. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend higher at mid-afternoon, lifted by bullish investor sentiment.

At 3.07pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) breached the 1,800 points level, rising 10.58 points to 1,801.67 from yesterday's close of 1,791.09.

The benchmark index opened 2.07 points better at 1,793.16.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers trouncing losers 517 to 308 with 387 unchanged, 669 untraded and 20 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.86 billion units valued at RM1.52 billion.

Of heavyweights, Axiata rose 19 sen to RM4.53, Genting Malaysia increased 15 sen to RM5.28, Hartalega advanced 22 sen to RM6.39, CIMB added five sen to RM5.88 and Dialog was eight sen higher at RM3.43.

Among actives, MRCB perked four sen to 83.5 sen, Vivocom inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Sapura Energy ticked up one sen to 60 sen, Cuscapi edged up two sen to 33 sen while Iris was half-a-sen lower at 17 sen.

Of the top gainers, Far East surged 90 sen to RM14.10, Bintulu Port propped up 29 sen to RM5.67, Heng Yuan and Vitrox bagged 27 sen each to RM7.58 and RM6.76, respectively, and ABM Fujiya garnered 22.5 sen to 67 sen

The FBM Emas Index climbed 81.27 points to 12,746.78 and the FBMT 100 Index earned 80.34 points to 12,527.86.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index leaped 100.59 points to 12,923.49, the FBM 70 soared 125.15 points to 15,600.27 and the FBM Ace Index gained 50.12 points to 5,472.35.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index advanced 40.95 points to 17,546.88, the Industrial Index accumulated 13.19 points to 3,297.81 and the Plantation Index was 13.65 points better at 7,722.86. — Bernama