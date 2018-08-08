MACC remands 17 security staff in PM's Dept over suspected RM3.5m GE14 fund theft

All the suspects were detained after they arrived at the MACC office here yesterday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — As many as 17 security personnel of the Prime Minister’s Department have been remanded for five days from today to assist in the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of RM3.5 million in funds meant for the 14th general election.

Magistrate Siti Nabilah Abd Rashid issued the remand order upon an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court.

Earlier, all the men, aged between 31 and 51, arrived handcuffed at the court at 9.15am in a bus and wearing the MACC orange lock-up attire.

Among those remanded was a Grade 52 security officer aged 51. The rest were Grade 11 to Grade 38 security guards.

According to an MACC source, all the suspects were detained after they arrived at the MACC office here yesterday between 2.45pm and 3.15pm to give their statements.

The source said the MACC also seized cash amounting to RM840,700 and nine motorcycles of various make worth a total of RM90,000.

All the suspects are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests but declined to give details. — Bernama