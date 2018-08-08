Airlines free to decide on uniforms based on CAAM safety standard

The kebaya uniforms worn by MAS air stewardesses reflect the local culture. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Airline companies are free to choose the Syariah-compliant uniforms for their flight attendants provided that they meet the safety standard set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

He said this because one of the requirements to secure a safety certificate was for the airline companies to ensure that the uniforms worn by the flight crew would enable them to carry out safety procedures in a set period.

“The airlines are free to choose uniforms as long as they can carry out their duties during emergency evacuation within the period set by CAAM and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“The airline’s commercial decisions are based on their respective suitability and corporate image,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was answering a question from Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) who wanted to know if MAS flight stewardess’ uniforms were in accordance with the image of Malaysia which practises Islam as its official religion.

He said in line with the ‘Malaysian hospitality’ theme practised by Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB), the kebaya uniforms worn by their air stewardesses reflect the local culture.

Responding to a supplementary question from Ahmad Marzuk who was urging the government to play its role in the aspect of Syariah-compliant uniforms, Kamarudin said his ministry would be working with relevant departments to continue the efforts.

“Give chance to the Pakatan Harapan government through the Transport Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Department to continue these efforts (pertaining to Syariah-compliant uniforms),” he said. — Bernama