Henderson in contention for opener, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Jordan Henderson at Anfield in Liverpool August 7, 2018. —Picture by Action Images via Reuters

LONDON, Aug 8 — Liverpool will give skipper Jordan Henderson every chance to be ready for Sunday’s Premier League opener against West Ham United despite the midfielder only returning to pre-season training on Sunday, manager has Juergen Klopp said.

Henderson, who helped England to a fourth-placed finish at the World Cup, impressed his manager with his fitness levels and played 20 minutes in yesterday’s 3-1 pre-season win over Torino.

“We have to see how he reacts. But it is Hendo, so to be honest in the first session it looked like he trained for the whole three weeks,” Klopp told the club website.

“He’s experienced enough not to bring himself in difficult situations where he has to run two or three miles in two minutes.

“I have no clue what we will do at the weekend.” — Reuters