Liew claims remarks on Zahid’s wealth allegation twisted

The minister’s office denied that Liew (pic) had said that the prime minister’s allegation over Ahmad Zahid’s assets made before GE14 was false. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong’s written reply in Parliament pertaining to the allegation that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had RM230 million in cash assets was twisted, it was stated today.

The minister’s office, in a statement, denied that Liew had said that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s allegation over Ahmad Zahid’s assets made before the 14th General Election (GE14) was false.

It said Liew, who is the de facto Law Minister, was merely explaining that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) would investigate the allegation “if there is evidence”.

“I was misquoted with regard to my remarks in Parliament. I did not say the allegation is false,” Liew was quoted as saying in the statement. He was commenting on certain news portal reports on Monday which had quoted him as having said in his written answer to Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh that it was false that Ahmad Zahid had RM230 million of cash assets.

The actual written reply could be provided to anyone who wished to confirm this, his office said.

Ramkarpal Singh had wanted to know if the government would investigate the Prime Minister’s allegations.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the former deputy prime minister, was quoted as saying that he was ready to be investigated by the MACC on the allegation that he owned RM230 million of cash in 1996. — Bernama