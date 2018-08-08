Actor Johan As’ari’s thank-you message to Najib draws mixed reactions

Actor Johan As’ari praised former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as a commendable leader in an Instagram post. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Johan As'ari

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — Actor Johan As’ari praised former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as a commendable leader who had done a lot for the country and credited his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in an Instagram post that has drawn mixed reactions among social media users.

The post uploaded two days ago, featured an image of a news article that showed a smiling Johan looking at the couple during Najib’s recent surprise birthday celebration organised by Rosmah at the Parliament lobby.

“It’s hard to get a photo of a moment like this, so I will keep it here,” he posted

Johan said he was proud of Najib’s achievements.

“Thank you Datuk Seri Najib Razak @najib_razak for your service to the country, your efforts will be remembered. Datin Seri Rosmah has also contributed so much to the country, thank you and we appreciate you.”

The comments section sparked a debate with some taking Johan’s side while some went against him.

Johan, the son of former political secretary and prominent Umno member Datuk As’ari Ibrahim, had come under fire in May, not only for his vocal support for Najib but also for insulting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.