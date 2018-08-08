Ahmad Maslan demands ‘sin tax’ hike

Datuk Ahmad Maslan demanded today the government increase taxes against 'useless businesses' such as casinos and nightclubs. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Barisan Nasional (BN) federal lawmaker Datuk Ahmad Maslan demanded today the government increase taxes against “useless businesses” such as casinos and nightclubs.

The Pontian MP questioned the government for not raising taxes on such establishments beyond the 6 per cent.

“I would like to raise another matter here: Casinos, lotteries, gambling dens must pay a 6 per cent service tax. Why 6 per cent? We can tax them more than that.

“I suggest a 20 per cent tax on these places so people won’t go to such places. If possible, we shut them down,” he said during the debate over the Service Tax Bill tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in the Dewan Rakyat.

He also suggested imposing a “20 to 30 per cent service tax” on nightclubs.

At this juncture, Rasah MP Cha Kee Chin (DAP) interjected and asked Ahmad to clarify if his demand was his own or on behalf of BN.

In response, Ahmad said that he was confident that his colleagues would back him on this matter.

“I believe they will agree with me that we should increase the tax more than 6 per cent on these useless places,” he said in Bahasa Malaysia.