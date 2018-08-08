Perak FA must explain Ahmad Shahrul’s exit, says PAS state rep

Across a 13-year playing career as a feared central midfielder, Ahmad Shahrul Azhar Sofian captained Perak and the national team. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 8 — The Perak Football Association (PAFA) must explain their decision to remove national and state football legend Ahmad Shahrul Azhar Sofian from the posts of honorary secretary and team manager, said a PAS assemblyman today.

Selama assemblyman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin challenged PAFA to justify their move to drop Ahmad Shahrul after only one season in charge, arguing that he needed more time.

Mohd Akmal said many of Perak’s fans were unhappy at the decision, especially after Perak finished second in the recently-concluded Malaysian Super League campaign behind Johor Darul Ta’zim.

“Perak hadn’t finished second for over a decade, but they did so while Ahmad Shahrul was there. We’re not saying he’s solely responsible for the success, but his presence clearly helped the team,” Mohd Akmal told a press conference on the sidelines of the Perak state assembly sitting.

“Everyone was so excited to see how the team would perform after this. We want to know why this drastic and rushed decision was made to fire a Perak and Malaysian legend.”

Across a 13-year playing career as a feared central midfielder, the Ipoh native captained Perak and the national team.

He was Malaysia’s top scorer in the group stages of the 2000 SEA Games.

Mohd Akmal said that he had also spoken to Ahmad Shahrul, who told him that he was dropped from the position before his contract had run out.

The state lawmaker also noted that Ahmad Shahrul knew what it took to succeed in Malaysian football, as he had also won the league, Malaysia Cup, and FA Cup with Perak.

After achieving an admirable second-place finish in the league, Mohd Akmal quizzed why the old guard was replaced with a line-up who ‘had previously failed to bring glory to Perak.’

“The people they brought in, led Perak to an underwhelming position. Why were they brought in?” he said, without naming anyone specifically.

“If they brought in new people, at least we could say they need more time. But why did they bring in old people? We need an explanation.

“They did not have to make this decision now. They could have waited until the Malaysia Cup was over,” he said.