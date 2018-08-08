Chinese schools part of national education system, DAP Youth says amid UEC debate

Education Minister Maszlee Malik had said that the recognition of UEC will only come about within the next five years, after a thorough and holistic study is completed. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Joining the bandwagon to lobby for the recognition of the United Examination Certificate (UEC), DAP’s youth wing reminded Putrajaya today that Chinese Independent High Schools were accounted for in the Education Act 1996.

Its director of varsity affairs bureau Leong Yu Sheng said that under the provision Section 75 (1) of the Act, the use of other languages aside from the national language can be used as a medium of instruction.

“Up until now, there are 60 Chinese Independent High Schools, 38 Private Religious Schools and 211 International/Private Schools registered under MOE’s Private Education division,” Leong said in a statement.

He was commenting on the statement by Education Minister Maszlee Malik, who said that the recognition of UEC will only come about within the next five years after a thorough and holistic study is completed.

Leong urged the federal government not to delay recognition of the UEC.

The DAP politician said this could be interpreted as questioning the legal status of such schools.

The UEC is the school-leaving certificate issued by independent Chinese-medium schools in Malaysia.