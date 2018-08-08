Bursa stays on uptrend till mid-day

Market sentiments remain bullish as Bursa ends the morning session on a clear positive note. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend to mid-day today on bullish investor sentiment, tracking the gains seen on most regional markets.

A dealer said the positive sentiment was mainly lifted by optimism on strong corporate earnings in the United States, as well as China taking further measures such as spending more on infrastructure projects, as well as an easing of its monetary policies to support the country's economic growth.

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.04 points higher at 1,798.13 from yesterday's close of 1,791.09.

The index opened 2.07 points better at 1,793.16 and moved between 1,793.11 and 1,798.35 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive with gainers overtaking losers 497 to 287 with 376 unchanged, 721 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.55 billion units valued at RM1.18 billion.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.40 per cent to 22,752.40, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased 0.42 per cent to 28,368.84, but Singapore's Strait Times Index fell 0.57 per cent to 3,321.01.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research said in spite the gains recorded on Bursa Malaysia, it remained cautious as stochastic indicators had been in overbought territory without any correction over the past two weeks.

“A short-term consolidation could be necessary before a continuation,” it said in a note today.

Of the heavyweights, Axiata and Tenaga rose eight sen each to RM4.42 and RM15.58 respectively, Hartalega increased 19 sen to RM6.36, Genting Malaysia gained nine sen to RM5.22 and Press Metal Aluminium was 11 sen higher at RM5.00.

Among actives, MRCB perked 4.5 sen to 84 sen, Vivocom inched up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, Sapura Energy ticked up one sen to 60 sen, Cuscapi advanced 1.5 sen to 32.5 sen, while Iris was 1.5 sen weaker at 16 sen.

Of the top gainers, Far East surged 80 sen to RM14.00, Bintulu Port propped up 29 sen to RM5.67, ABM Fujiya garnered 24.5 sen to 69 sen, Hong Leong Industries strengthened 18 sen to RM11.44 and Top Glove was 16 sen firmer at RM10.26.

The FBM Emas Index climbed 62.41 points to 12,727.92 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 61.08 points to 12,508.60.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index leapt 80.51 points to 12,903.41, the FBM 70 soared 121.29 points to 15,596.40 and the FBM Ace Index inched up 49.15 points to 5,471.38.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index jumped 29.80 points to 17,535.73, the Industrial Index bagged 10.45 points to 3,295.07 and the Plantation Index was 14.38 points better at 7,723.59. — Bernama