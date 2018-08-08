Inspired by 'Upin & Ipin' character, seven-year-old starts his own business

Mael, the character from Upin & Ipin, who sparked Ferris’ interest. — Image courtesy of Berita Terbaru Upin dan Ipin

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 –— It may just be a cartoon to some but the hugely popular animated series, Upin & Ipin, was what inspired a seven-year-old to start his own business.

Inspired by a lively character in the series, Mael, who loves running businesses, Ferris Iskandar Syed Akramin decided to have a go.

He initially toyed with the idea of selling ice-cream.

His supportive father suggested boxed drinks instead, to make things easier, reported mStar.

The young businessman not only managed to sell 20 of boxes of drinks at a playground, but also inspired Malaysian social media users.

His father, Syed Akramin Syed Harith, tweeted about his son’s enthusiasm on Sunday, and the tweet has since garnered over 15,000 retweets with many inspired by the impact of the series on a young child.

The proud father tweeted that, as long as parents are selective, cartoons can open up growth opportunities for children as well.

My 7yo son, Ferris. Hari ini dia mula berniaga air kotak di taman permainan. Dia sangat terpengaruh dengan watak Mael dalam Upin & Ipin, seorang kanak2 yg suka berniaga. Alhamdulillah, berjaya jual 20 kotak.



Kartun kadangkala beri kesan baik, tapi ibubapa perlu selektif. pic.twitter.com/wMUYqoJ7Bd — Roman Akramovich (@SyedAkramin) August 5, 2018

Some people even commented that Ferris bears a resemblance to the inspiring cartoon character.