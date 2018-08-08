Balakong, Seri Setia polls on September 8

SPR deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood speaks to the press in Putrajaya August 8, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — The Election Commission (EC) has announced polling day for the Seri Setia state seat to be on September 8, the same day it scheduled previously for the Balakong by-election.

Nomination for both Selangor state seats will be held on August 18, giving candidates in both by-elections 21 days to campaign.

Deputy EC chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood said September 4 is the date for early voting.

The Seri Setia seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Sharuddin Baharuddin from cancer on August 2.

There are 53,492 registered voters in the constituency.

Petaling Jaya mayor Datuk Mhd Azizi Zain was appointed the returning officer for Seri Setia.

“The EC has appointed 895 personnel to conduct the election.There will 18 polling stations with 115 polling channels.The total cost of the election is estimated at RM1.59 million,” Othman said in a news conference here.

The EC also announced four changes in the manner it will carry out the election.

Firstly, there will two dedicated polling channels for voters aged above 60.

The time period for casting votes has been extended from the previous timing of 8am to 5pm to 5.30pm, like the recently concluded Sungai Kandis by-election.

The number of polling channels have also been increased from 91 in GE14 to 115.

The EC has also increased the number of polling booths to three in a station compared to the previous two.

The EC also said non-government organisations interested to observe the polls must register by August 13.