Why change in Najib’s case judge? Defence lawyer asks

Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, August 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah questioned today a decision to change the High Court judge presiding over Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s criminal cases over the misappropriation of RM42 million from a former unit of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The prominent lawyer who is leading Najib’s defence team emphasised that he was not requesting the removal of Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali as trial judge, but was only expressing his client’s “instruction”.

“This is instruction from my client, that this letter was not written with the view of recusing any judge. It is not written with the view of recusing your Lordship,” Shafee told Justice Nazlan during the hearing for Najib’s criminal breach of trust and power abuse cases this morning.

“This letter is written as an observation to the flaw in the administration of justice in this country in relation to this case,” Najib’s lead counsel added.

Shafee raised in court today a letter dated yesterday and addressed to the Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim who oversees the management of the High Court here.

Among other things, Shafee also highlighted that the Bar Council had allegedly failed to comment on the manner in which the judges were changed in Najib’s trial.

However, deputy public prosecutor Manoj Kurup said there was nothing irregular about the change in judges, as there had been a transfer of judges prior to today’s proceedings.

MORE TO COME