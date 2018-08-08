PAS rep demands Mujahid retract ‘confusing’ statement on Shariah Courts Bill

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has threatened to refer Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa to the Dewan Rakyat’s Privileges Committee over a comment the latter made in last August’s sitting. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has threatened to refer Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa to the Dewan Rakyat’s Privileges Committee over a comment the latter made in last August’s sitting.

The PAS lawmaker demanded that Mujahid retract his “confusing” statement on the Shariah Courts Bill, commonly cited as RUU355 (Rang Undang Undang 355), on August 6 or be referred to the committee as Takiyuddin regarded the statement as “contemptuous” of the Dewan Rakyat.

“I refer to a written answer by the honourable Minister in Charge of Islamic Affairs dated August 6 when he was answering questions posed by Sik MP (Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman-PAS) and Tasek Gelugor MP (Datuk Shabudin Yahaya-BN) on RUU355.

“In the last paragraph of his written answer, he said: ‘On record we have been debating this issue for the past two years. I too have proposed a personal Bill to strengthen the Syariah Courts holistically but it was rejected.’

“However, I received information and saw the document that the Minister submitted and it was a usul peribadi (private motion) and not a RUU peribadi (private member’s Bill). A motion is a letter, it is not a personal Bill.

“It is two different things, so as to ensure that the integrity of this hallowed halls is not compromised, I am forced to raise this issue.

“To be fair to the Minister, I wanted to speak to him personally but unfortunately he is not here,” said Takiyuddin who then demanded that Mujahid retract his statement or face the committee.

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming noted the complaint and said that Mujahid must be given a chance to explain himself before any decisions can be made.

“The minister is not here. He must be given a chance to explain himself before we make a decision,” said Nga.