Mujahid: I ordered removal of portraits from GTF exhibit, no promotion of LGBT

Minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks to reporters at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Minister in charge of Islamic affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa confirmed today that he had ordered the organiser of George Town Festival (GTF) to take down the portraits of Nisha Ayub and Pang Khee Teik from an exhibition.

He said the two activists were clearly promoting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) activities, which he had previously said was not in line with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s policy.

“I was informed that there is an exhibition that showcases pictures labelled LGBT activists and they were portrayed with the rainbow pride logo. It’s done in a public gallery.

“I contacted the state government to check if the claim is true. It is not in line with what I consistently repeated in Parliament as the policy of this new government.

“I guess that answers your question as to why the pictures were taken down,” the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department told reporters at Parliament here.

Mujahid was responding to statements made by transgender rights advocate Nisha whose portrait was one of two removed from the Stripes and Strokes exhibition at the month-long GTF in Penang.

