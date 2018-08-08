What the LGBT community is concerned about — PKKUM

AUGUST 8 — PKKUM, a health and welfare organisation working with key affected populations in Kuala Lumpur, would like to thank our MPs for bringing up questions concerning the LGBT community of Malaysia during a recent Question and Answer Time event in the Dewan Rakyat happening on 24 July 2018.

However our community of transgender people is deeply concerned with how the issues are addressed. We consider that the types of questions raised, as well as approaches and attitudes towards transgender people by our MPs are neglecting important aspects.

In what follows we would like summarise our main worries in three specific points:

1. There were questions raised surrounding LGBTs in Malaysia. We, as an organisation dealing with the transgender community, would like to emphasis that LGBT is an umbrella term. If the objective of our leaders is to effectively address issues related to specific groups under this umbrella term, especially in relation to the transgender community, the used approach and terminology is not constructive. This leads to our second point.

2. In Malaysia at this moment there are no professional bodies with experts to deal with gender dysphoria/gender identity cases. To be able to differentiate between the various groups based on sexual orientation and gender identity, especially transgender people and transvestites, the establishment of such an institution is an absolute necessity.

Using the gender identity/gender dysphoria argumentation when talking about the transgender community in Malaysia is a must in order to rectify the misconceptions of the general public regarding the community. We would like to bring to attention that the WHO recently announced that they have removed gender dysphoria from the mental illness category.

This means that being a transgender is no longer recognised as a mental illness. Unfortunately this approach still often serves as the basis of the criminalisation of transgender people in Malaysia by our politicians, religious authorities and the public.

3. Furthermore in Malaysia there are no facilities where the transgender community can get medical advice regarding hormone replacement therapy (HRT). As long as such facilities don’t exist, members of our community will continue using hormone treatment which is negatively affecting their health.

As a consequence, PKKUM recommends that the issues concerning the transgender community should be placed under the Ministry of Health.

4. Last but not least we would like to underline the comment given by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, calling for the non-discrimination of LGBT people at their workplace.

The minister said: “The group cannot be oppressed at their workplace or be victimised and treated cruelly” (The Star Online, 24 July 2018). Our suggestion is that if we want to assure the equal treatment of LGBT people at their workplace, these questions should be dealt with by the Ministry of Human Resources having a specific SOP for such cases, and based on their right to work regardless of their faith.

* Pertubuhan Kesihatan dan Kebajikan Umum Malaysia (PKKUM) is founded by Elisha Kor Krishnan

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.