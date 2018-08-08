Najib leaves court looking drained, but still with smile

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court after being charged today, August 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — After being charged with three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million, Datuk Seri Najib Razak exited the Jalan Duta Court Complex here at 12.42pm today looking a little more worn than when he arrived nearly four hours ago.

However, the former prime minister still mustered a smile for the flashing cameras and supporters who turned out to greet him on the court grounds.

Najib spent less than a minute waving to his supporters and gave a brief photo opportunity to the media before leaving the compound in his white Toyota Vellfire MPV, escorted by police outriders.

Unlike his first charge on July 4, Najib did not give any press conference this time.

His supporters, who numbered about 20, were heard chanting “Lawan tetap lawan”, “Hidup Najib” and “Hancur fitnah”.

Chants of Najib’s name, followed by “Allahhuakbar”, were also heard.

The supporters were at the court lobby just as he was exiting.

Court security personnel had earlier restricted access to the public ahead of his prosecution this morning, which triggered an outcry of foul play from some, including Umno politician Datuk Lokman Noor Adam who vented that he wasn’t even allowed in to urinate.

