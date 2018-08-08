Hishammuddin to keep mum on new defence minister until after his 100 days in office

Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks to reporters at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he will refrain from commenting on the performance of his successor Mohamad Sabu until after the Pakatan Harapan government has clocked its first 100 days in power.

The Sembrong MP said he was tight-lipped during this Dewan Rakyat sitting as he preferred to observe and give Mohamad space to familiarise himself with the ministry.

“Well it’s almost a hundred days, and you cannot lead a ministry as big as Defence (in that space of time). Yet there are certain things we need to point out because these are policy decisions, which I will voice out in the next Parliamentary session.

“There are also a lot more issues with regards to (military) assets, the welfare of soldiers and their families, the veterans. I feel after 100 days it is about time they actually proceed to govern and administer,” he told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Similarly, Hishamuddin urged the government to come up with alternatives for the King Salman Centre of International Peace, following its decision to close the centre.

“It is their prerogative to do so, but it is important for them to actually table to the public what alternatives there are.

“In the fight against terrorism and extremism, we cannot face them alone. The centre was meant to use the soft approach instead of military options, hence it is all the more important for the government to identify what they plan on doing as early as possible,” he said.