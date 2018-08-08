Prosecution removes ‘public servant’ in criminal, corruption charges against Najib

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court after being charged today, August 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The prosecution today amended its initial criminal and corruption charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the High Court here.

The amended criminal breach of trust and power abuse charges were then read out afresh to Najib before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Najib maintained his plea of not guilty to all four counts.

The 65-year-old was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one count of power abuse in relation to RM42 million funds said to belong to former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

A comparison of the original and amended CBT charges showed that the mention of Najib as a “public servant” has been taken out for the second and third counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM5 million and RM10 million respectively.

The first count of CBT involving RM27 million was not amended.

The three counts of CBT taken together involve sums amounting to RM42 million.

As for the sole charge of abusing his position for self-gratification of RM42 million, a minor change amended mention of Najib’s “participation or involvement in” to just “involvement in” a government decision.

MORE TO COME